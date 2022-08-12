FNRLW set for national quarterfinals

[Source: FNRL/ Facebook]

About 300 players in the Fiji National Rugby League Women’s Premiership and National Youth Cup are gearing up for their national quarterfinals next week.

The inaugural FNRLW and NYC competitions are set to take off next weekend after a gruelling eight weeks of regional competitions.

Four teams from each of the State Leagues (Eastern & Western) have qualified and have set their eyes on the inaugural titles.

The quarterfinals will be held at Sigatoka’s Lawaqa Park next Saturday with the semifinals at Prince Charles Park a week later.

The competitions provide female and youth players a pathway into the Fiji Bulikula and Junior Bati teams that will be competing in the World Cup qualifiers in 2024.

Fiji Bulikula is looking to possibly host Tonga, Samoa or PNG Orchids for a test match prior to travelling over to Honiara, for the Pacific Games where the Bulikula will again be looking at securing a gold medal for Fiji.