FNRL State of Origin back after 20 years

The Fiji National Rugby League State of Origin has returned after 20 years.

It will be a battle between the East and West at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

The State of Origin was last played in 1998 where East won.

The competition is considered as one of FNRL’s most elite tournament featuring the best rugby leagues players from around the country playing in the two teams.

There will be a women’s East and West clash at 4pm before the main match will kick-off at 4.30pm.