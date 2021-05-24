FNRL shifts focus on women’s rugby league

The Fiji National Rugby League has shifted its focus to developing women’s rugby league in Fiji and the Pacific.

Part of this initiative is the inaugural 2021 Women in League Conference that is currently underway in Nadi.

FNRL Chair, Viliame Naupoto says this is an opportunity for women participants to be agents for change and contribute positively to the sport.

He adds they’re eager to see women continue to contribute to the sport and this is the start of that journey for some.

NRL in-Country Manager Ema Levaci says women’s engagement in sports is an area they’ve identified is in need of a major boost and more attention.

From here on, Levaci says they only hope they can inspire and motivate the next generation to take up the courage to attend future Rugby League events, workshops, and even local competitions.

The theme for the 2-day workshop is “Power for Change” with agenda topics covering policies protecting women, children & vulnerable people in rugby league, and 2022 women’s activities.

The two-day conference will also be held in Suva next Friday and Saturday.