Rugby

FNRL seek more game time for Fiji Bati

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 1, 2022 12:40 pm

The Fiji National Rugby League will continue to work towards securing enough game time for the Fiji Bati before the World Cup.

Chief Executive, Don Natabe says having enough game time is vital in knowing the status of the team before they head to England.

Natabe adds they have a few options lined up, but it will all depend on the situation of the pandemic.

“We’re also working with Rugby Football in England and also the Rodgedale Hornets in terms of our warm up test match between Fiji and England, we’re still looking through the details on how we’re going to be able to accommodate that.”

FNRL plans to have two test matches with Papua New Guinea and England before heading to the World Cup in October.

 

