FMF new sponsors for Sukuna Bowl

FMF Foods Limited is now the official sponsor of the Ratu Sukuna Bowl.

FMF signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Royal Fiji Military Forces and the Fiji Police Force to sponsor the tournament for the next three years.

RFMF Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto says the sponsorship is timely given the current circumstances brought by the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

Naupoto says this will also help with the RFMF initiative to help assist children affected financially by COVID-19.

“We are so thankful to FMF for coming on board I know it is for three years. Certainly the sponsorship will allow us to free up a little bit more of whatever gate takings and channel it towards the kids and keep their dreams and hopes alive.”

The main match will be held on December 11th at Suva’s ANZ Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Sukuna Bowl football competition scheduled for this week has been moved to next Wednesday.

Sukuna Bowl Secretariat says the match has been moved upon a request from the Fiji Police Force.