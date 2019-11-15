Flying Fijians winger to start for Warriors

Flying Fijians winger Jiuta Wainiqolo is the lone capped player in the Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors starting team named to take on Samoa A tomorrow in World Rugby Pacific Challenge at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The team is made of players who featured in the secondary schools Deans competition for the last three years including the front-row of Meli Tuni, Joseva Nasaroa and hooker Lino Vasuinadi.

Fijian 7s squad member Anasa Qaranivalu, Chris Minimbi, Vilive Miramira and Josateki Tuituba make up the rest of the forwards.

Article continues after advertisement

An electric backline including Skipper Tuidraki Samusamuvodre and Simione Kuruvoli who were part of the Fijian Warriors side last year, form the halves combination supported by Filimino Savou in the midfield.

Warriors Head Coach Kele Leawere says some of these players are expected to feature for the Flying Fijians in the next Rugby World Cup.

“You know you looking at the future of Fiji rugby and in four years you might see these boys run out on the paddock on the World Cup and to come and see them first hand here it’s important you know four years down the road they’ll say I was in the PRC in 2020 and that’s where I saw that boy and now he’s playing in the World Cup”.

The Warriors face Samoa A at 5pm tomorrow.

Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors VS Samoa A

1. Meli Tuni

2. Lino Vasuinadi

3. Joseva Nasaroa

4. Isoa Nasilasila

5. Chris Minimbi

6. Anasa Qaranivalu

7. Vilive Miramira

8. Josateki Tuituba

9. Simione Kuruvoli

10. Tuidraki Samusamuvodre (c)

11. Epeli Momo

12. Filimoni Savou

13. Jonetani Vasurakauta

14. Jiuta Wainiqolo

15. Josateki Degei

Reserves

16. Jone Naqiri

17. Immanuel Naciva

18. Apakuki Naivanawalu

19. Seeto Yabaki

20. Kitione Salawa

21. Taitusi Lulusini

22. Taniela Soqonawasaloa

23. Viliame Qalovi