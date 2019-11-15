Rugby
Flying Fijians winger to start for Warriors
March 5, 2020 12:47 pm
Flying Fijians winger Jiuta Wainiqolo is the lone capped player in the Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors starting team named to take on Samoa A tomorrow in World Rugby Pacific Challenge at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.
The team is made of players who featured in the secondary schools Deans competition for the last three years including the front-row of Meli Tuni, Joseva Nasaroa and hooker Lino Vasuinadi.
Fijian 7s squad member Anasa Qaranivalu, Chris Minimbi, Vilive Miramira and Josateki Tuituba make up the rest of the forwards.
An electric backline including Skipper Tuidraki Samusamuvodre and Simione Kuruvoli who were part of the Fijian Warriors side last year, form the halves combination supported by Filimino Savou in the midfield.
Warriors Head Coach Kele Leawere says some of these players are expected to feature for the Flying Fijians in the next Rugby World Cup.
“You know you looking at the future of Fiji rugby and in four years you might see these boys run out on the paddock on the World Cup and to come and see them first hand here it’s important you know four years down the road they’ll say I was in the PRC in 2020 and that’s where I saw that boy and now he’s playing in the World Cup”.
The Warriors face Samoa A at 5pm tomorrow.
Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors VS Samoa A
1. Meli Tuni
2. Lino Vasuinadi
3. Joseva Nasaroa
4. Isoa Nasilasila
5. Chris Minimbi
6. Anasa Qaranivalu
7. Vilive Miramira
8. Josateki Tuituba
9. Simione Kuruvoli
10. Tuidraki Samusamuvodre (c)
11. Epeli Momo
12. Filimoni Savou
13. Jonetani Vasurakauta
14. Jiuta Wainiqolo
15. Josateki Degei
Reserves
16. Jone Naqiri
17. Immanuel Naciva
18. Apakuki Naivanawalu
19. Seeto Yabaki
20. Kitione Salawa
21. Taitusi Lulusini
22. Taniela Soqonawasaloa
23. Viliame Qalovi