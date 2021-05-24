Home

Flying Fijians wallop Spain

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 7, 2021 5:08 am

The Vodafone Flying Fijians started their Northern Tour with a 43-13 win over Spain this morning.

Despite a slow start the Waisea Nayacalevu captained side managed to beat a determined Spanish outfit.

Spain started well with a converted try to lock forward Manu Mora before flyhalf Bautista Guemes added a penalty for a 10-nil lead.

However, it was in the 13th minute that Fiji scored their first points after Mesulame Kunavula crashed over in the corner and Volavola for an unconverted try.

12 minutes later Setareki Tuicuvu raced away for a converted try which was set up by Josua Tuisova who replace Jiuta Wainiqolo early in the match.

Captain Nayacalevu scored Fiji’s third try three minutes after the second-half following some quick thinking for a 19-13 lead to the Flying Fijians.

Interim Coach Gareth Baber brought in Peni Ravai early in the second spell and the former Nadroga prop stamped his mark shortly afterward with a try extending Fiji’s lead to 26-13.

2020 Olympic gold medalist Aminiasi Tuimaba scored on debut in the 58th minute off some brilliant buildup for a 31-13 lead.

The Flying Fijians never looked back and got their sick successive try when hooker Sam Matavesi dived over from a driving maul.

Spain just couldn’t match Fiji in the last 20 minutes and they tried their best to contain the national side but they failed to score any point in the second half. Fiji, however, continued their dominance with another try to Josua Tuisova for a 43-13 win.

The Flying Fijians will take on Wales next weekend.

 

 

