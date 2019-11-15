Home

Flying Fijians urged to maintain momentum

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 27, 2020 6:10 am

The Flying Fijian players in France have been urged to keep working and training as discussions continue on their final Autumn Nations Cup match against Georgia.

Fiji Rugby Union High Performance Unit Manager Simon Raiwalui says the players were disappointed having to go into quarantine, forcing their matches against France, Italy and Scotland to be cancelled.

He says the players are encouraged to keep the momentum they had set before going into quarantined.

“They’re going to have their preparation with the new coaching stuff. The younger players coming through and the senior players so it’s something they are going to enjoy when they back in the field preparing for the match against Georgia.” 

The team went into isolation after 29 players were tested positive for COVID-19.

The Flying Fijian is scheduled to face Georgia who is the fourth placed team from Pool A on December 5th.

