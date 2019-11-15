Flying Fijians trio impress at Harlequins

Flying Fijians lock forward Tevita Cavubati has been one of the most impressive signings for English club Harlequins, he is also a smashing guy who is full of energy and life according to the club.

Cavubati and fellow Flying Fijians Vereniki Goneva and Semi Kunatani are enjoying their time with Harlequins.

Cavubati is relishing his role at the club and says Fiji will always be in them and they cannot shy away from that.

Article continues after advertisement

The national rep says that is how they play and how they express themselves on the field.

Head Coach Paul Gustard handed Cavubati a key role as Harlequins attempt to use their trio of Fijian internationals to bid for the Gallagher Premiership play-offs.

Harlequins failed to make a significant impact in Europe but the Gallagher Premiership now becomes their main focal point this season and the club is looking to the three Fijians to help bring the best out of their young stars.

Coach Gustard says Kunatani is one of a kind as he can play fullback, center and back row and he has something different.

Gustard revealed his former club Saracens could have signed Goneva before he became a Premiership try-scoring sensation with Leicester and Newcastle while he was still largely unknown and playing in the second division of French rugby.

According to the Harlequins coach, they couldn’t turn down the opportunity of signing Vereniki Goneva as he has been in England for a long time and is a player who has had a career of beating defenders.

Source: Rugby Pass