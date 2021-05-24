Flying Fijians team up with Vodafone for Northern Tour

The Fiji Rugby Union has today confirmed that Vodafone Fiji will sponsor the Flying Fijians Northern Tour.

This means the side will be known as the Vodafone Flying Fijians during the tour.

FRU Chief Executive, John O’Connor extended his gratitude to Vodafone for the generous support during this time of need.

O’Connor says they still don’t have a naming sponsor for the Flying Fijians and the Fijiana.

He says Fiji Airways came to support them during the two Tests series against the All Blacks and now they have Vodafone coming to support them.

The FRU CEO also thanked Fiji Airways for their support in July.

Vodafone Fiji’s Chief Marketing Officer, Rajnesh Prasad, says as a brand, they’re looking at ways to reach out to customers and bring their purpose to life in a more contemporary way.

Prasad says their purpose is to support the much-loved sport that unites Fijians and helps develop future Flying Fijians talents who will become professional rugby players and give back to their families and the country.

Vodafone Fiji has had a long partnership with Fiji Rugby Union through sponsorship dating back to 90’s when it launched into the Fiji market.

Through Vodafone’s sponsorship, Fiji Rugby has had some of its most glorious and memorable successes along the way including the Pacific Nations Cup and World Sevens Series victories, 7’s World Cup win and the back-to-back Olympic gold medal wins.

Vodafone continues to play a major role in the development of Rugby in Fiji now focusing its commitment to the Secondary Schools Rugby Deans Trophy competition and annual Kaji Rugby 2

Trophy for the Primary Schools and Vanua Championship.