Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Pfizer vaccine to rollout from 15th|Australia completes vaccine delivery to Fiji|COVID-Safe protocols in place for schools|MoH COVID response focus shifts to Bua|Positive patients in Vanua Levu not infectious|Fiji’s full vaccination rate at 86.9 percent|COVID-19 quarantine cases in the North|Dose interval to be reduced|51 new cases recorded, one non-COVID death|FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart|Fijians urged to be more resilient|No masking up continues|Unvaccinated Village Headmen to be terminated|Booster Shots to roll out from Monday: Dr Waqainabete|Booster shots for vulnerable Fijians|PM commends India for hitting 1B vaccine doses|Vaccination of eligible Fijians remains vital: Kumar|Vaccination was and remains the key: PM|Fiji records 25 new COVID infections|COVID-19 affects cancer patients |Minimal tourism activities in areas with low vaccination rate|Health Ministry ramps vaccination program in outer-islands|Ministry continues the process to normalize travel|Fiji shifting into a recovery phase|Health Minister addresses vaccination hesitancy in Yasawa|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Flying Fijians team up with Vodafone for Northern Tour

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 2, 2021 2:47 pm
[Source: FRU]

The Fiji Rugby Union has today confirmed that Vodafone Fiji will sponsor the Flying Fijians Northern Tour.

This means the side will be known as the Vodafone Flying Fijians during the tour.

FRU Chief Executive, John O’Connor extended his gratitude to Vodafone for the generous support during this time of need.

Article continues after advertisement

O’Connor says they still don’t have a naming sponsor for the Flying Fijians and the Fijiana.

He says Fiji Airways came to support them during the two Tests series against the All Blacks and now they have Vodafone coming to support them.

The FRU CEO also thanked Fiji Airways for their support in July.

Vodafone Fiji’s Chief Marketing Officer, Rajnesh Prasad, says as a brand, they’re looking at ways to reach out to customers and bring their purpose to life in a more contemporary way.

Prasad says their purpose is to support the much-loved sport that unites Fijians and helps develop future Flying Fijians talents who will become professional rugby players and give back to their families and the country.

Vodafone Fiji has had a long partnership with Fiji Rugby Union through sponsorship dating back to 90’s when it launched into the Fiji market.

Through Vodafone’s sponsorship, Fiji Rugby has had some of its most glorious and memorable successes along the way including the Pacific Nations Cup and World Sevens Series victories, 7’s World Cup win and the back-to-back Olympic gold medal wins.

Vodafone continues to play a major role in the development of Rugby in Fiji now focusing its commitment to the Secondary Schools Rugby Deans Trophy competition and annual Kaji Rugby 2

Trophy for the Primary Schools and Vanua Championship.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.