Flying Fijians start PNC prep

The Flying Fijians performance during training will be under the microscope as they prepare for the upcoming Pacific Nations Cup.

National coach, Vern Cotter says with the majority of players in camp, the next few days leading up to the tournament will be crucial for them.

Cotter says this will be the perfect opportunity to look at combinations as some players will be playing together for the first time.

“We’ve got three games so we will mix it up so obviously some players might not feel well, some players are not right, there are combinations to look at, midfield especially is interesting, the forwards are interesting, you know locks, we got two young locks coming from Drua.”

Competition within the team will be high as players who have been picked are currently the best and will be aiming for a starting shot.

Former All Blacks center Seta Tamanivalu, says he is not here just to make up the numbers.

“I think I’m just going to focus on my job instead of the outside and I’ll just try my best going forward, just little things, recovery all those stuff like training hard, working hard every day.”

Tamanivalu has always praised the Fijian Drua members who are in the squad, adding that they will create the challenge for overseas based players.

Today the team hit the ground running for their initial training together as a team, a 4.9km run from Tanoa International Hotel to International School Nadi, a first of many tough sessions ahead.

A few other players like Levani Botia, Filimoni Botitu and Eroni Mawi are expected to join the squad later.

The PNC kicks off next Saturday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva between Australia A and Samoa at 1pm.

Fiji will then take on Tonga at 3.30pm.