Flying Fijians stand by decision not to wear message jersey

The Flying Fijians team stood in solidarity and made the decision to wear a clear jersey in last night’s first Test against the All Blacks.

Initially, the message “Vaccinate Fiji” was to be printed on the jerseys.

But according to Head Coach Vern Cotter, there was no consultation done between the players and management and so the players took it upon themselves to wear a clear jersey.

“It was sprung on the players quite late in the piece and not a lot of consultation as you can imagine it’s a delicate subject for some and so it was probably better just to have a clean jersey and spend some time on how best we want to communicate on this matter.”

The Kiwi commended the team for standing in together and playing beyond expectation despite the issue surrounding the jerseys.

“The team showed solidarity and strength in what they did and to aspire on a real communication on it. The way they play in the game will inspire people in Fiji to play rugby and I think these guys are role models today.”

The Vaccinate Fiji message was still prominent on LED signs during the match.

Discussion on issues will continue in the coming days with the playing group and with Fiji Airways, and a decision will be made on how best to promote the Vaccinate Fiji message in next week’s Test match.