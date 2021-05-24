Home

Rugby

Flying Fijians squad short on key positions

Venina Rakautoga
October 20, 2021 1:07 pm
Nikola Matawalu has returned for the Flying Fijians

There will be a shortage of players in some positions as the Flying Fijians gear up for the November tour.

28 players have been named for the tour which will see Fiji play Wales, Spain and Georgia.

Fiji Rugby High Performance Unit General Manager, Simon Raiwalui, says the usual number of players are 32, but the 28 players chosen will have to cover majority of the areas.



“We’re short on certain positions, loose head, hooker and halfback so we understand that we’re short on those positions but we have a number of players that are on standby that we can pull-up”.

Raiwalui states although there is a shortage, they have chosen a great team.

Nikola Matawalu and Viliame Mata missed out on a couple of tours and have returned from injury.

Fiji 7s stars Vilimoni Botitu, Aminiasi Tuimaba and Jiuta Wainiqolo are included in the pack.

The team assembles on the 31st of this month, they will then face Spain on the 7th of November in Madrid.

The Flying Fijians will travel to Wales and will face the Dragons on the 15th of November before wrapping up the Northern Hemisphere tour against Georgia five days later.

The venue and time is yet to be confirmed.

