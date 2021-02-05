Flying Fijians remain 11th

The Flying Fijians remain in 11th position on the latest World Rugby rankings.

South Africa is at the top of the rankings followed by New Zealand, England, France, Ireland, Australia, Scotland, Wales, Argentina and Japan.

Meanwhile, looking ahead to the next round of Six Nations fixtures, Wales will jump above Scotland into seventh if they win on Sunday.

However, a Scottish victory next weekend will see them jump ahead of Australia and into sixth place and Wales would drop back down to ninth.

Ireland can overtake France and move into fourth if they win by at least 16 points, however unlikely that may seem.