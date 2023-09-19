Flying Fijians ranked ninth

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians are now ranked ninth in the world after the 22-15 win over Australia in the Rugby World Cup yesterday.

The side moves up one spot.

The rankings will continue to change each week as the RWC is played.

Ireland remains the best team in the world and is followed by South Africa, France and New Zealand.

Scotland, England, and Wales are ahead of Fiji, while Australia is now ninth and Argentina 10th.