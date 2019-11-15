Home

Rugby

Flying Fijians prop Tawake signs for New York club

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 30, 2020 5:44 pm
Flying Fijians prop Samu Tawake.

Flying Fijians prop Samu Tawake will join Fiji 7s rep Apenisa Cakaubalavu at the Rugby United New York club in USA.

This is after the club announced the signing of tight-head prop Tawake for the 2021 Major League Rugby season.

The 23- year -old Fiji born has been living in New Zealand for the past six years made his debut for the Flying Fijians against the Barbarians in November last year.

Tawake was selected in the Fiji under 20 squad for the 2014 Junior World Championship at the age of 18 before being called up to the Fiji Warriors squad in 2018.

After playing for the Sumner club in Christchurch, New Zealand, Tawake made his Mitre 10 Cup debut for Canterbury against Otago in September 2018.

He also played for the Crusaders development side and was named Rookie of the Year after starting nine games for the Manawatu Turbos in 2019.

