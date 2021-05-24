We look at ways to surprise them: Cotter

There may be some changes to the Flying Fijians match-day 23 against the All Blacks tomorrow but it doesn’t change how they want to approach the game.

France based duo Eneriko Buliruarua and Peceli Yato are in the starting fifteen along with Frank Lomani while Setareki Tuicuvu replaces Eroni Sau on the wing.

Despite these changes, Head Coach Vern Cotter says they’ll have to keep the opposition guessing.

Article continues after advertisement

“They will try and counter our ruck play so we imagine they’ll be more physical around that area this weekend so getting prepared for that ,technically and tactically we are looking at ways that we can surprise them”.

As witnessed last weekend, the All Blacks don’t like surprises and Cotter says they need to go a step further in Hamilton.

“We need to be at the top at the highest level, they need to be good at scrum and lineouts that set piece and having our ball so rather than scrambling for possession and feeding off scraps we gonna have to dominate certain parts of the game so we can play on our terms”.

The All Blacks host the Flying Fijians tomorrow at 7:05pm.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.