Flying Fijians motivated

Rugby is a sport that has brought Fijians together on many occasions, and now during a time when the country is facing a health crisis, the Flying Fijians and Fiji 7s sides have a chance to unite the nation once more.

National fifteens captain Levani Botia didn’t shy away from the fact that many Fijians look up to them for some good news this week.

Botia knows even a convincing performance against the All Blacks may make thousands smile here at home.

He adds they’re playing the three-time world champions at a crucial time and a good result can surely make an impact in the country in these difficult times.

‘It’s been a hard time for us especially our families back at home they’ve been going through a hard time, I know rugby is a good medicine for the people in Fiji especially when we get a win’.

Botia believes the pandemic may have affected many in the country but it has failed to weaken the resilience of Fijians, which is why he and the team have to go all out on Saturday.

‘It has motivated the boys to think of them because it reminds us they’re supporting us every time and everywhere.’

The All Blacks host Fiji in Dunedin at 7:05pm on Saturday in the first test.