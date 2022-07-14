Flying Fijians make eight changes

Ben Volavola will start against Samoa.[Pic:Fiji Rugby-Facebook]
The Vodafone Flying Fijians have made eight changes and a few positional shifts for their showdown with Manua Samoa in their last Pacific Nations Cup match in Lautoka.
Eroni Mawi gets his first start at loosehead and will combine with regular starters Sam Matavesi at hooker and Manasa Saulo.
Tevita Ratuva comes back into the starting 15 and will lock up with Apisalome Ratuniyarawa.
Isoa Nasilasila moves to flanker partnering with the impressive Rusiate Nasove while Albert Tuisue remains at number eight.
In the backline, Frank Lomani will pair up with Ben Volavola while there’s a new midfield combination of captain Waisea Nayacalevu and Vilimoni Botitu.
Vinaya Habosi gets his third start at left wing with Jiuta Wainiqolo on the right and France-based Setareki Tuicuvu will be at fullback.
Levani Botia has not been named in the match day squad.
Fiji hosts Samoa at 3:30pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka and in the first match, Tonga faces Australia A at 12pm.
Both games will air LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.
Flying Fijians Lineup:
1.Eroni Mawi
2:Sam Matavesi
3.Manasa Saulo
4.Apisalome Ratuniyarawa
5.Tevita Ratuva
6.Isoa Nasilasila
7.Rusiate Nasove
8.Albert Tuisue
9.Frank Lomani
10.Ben Volavola
11.Vinaya Habosi
12.Vilimoni Botitu
13.Waisea Nayacalevu
14.Jiuta Wainiqolo
15.Setareki Tuicuvu
Reserves
16.Tevita Ikanivere
17.Haereiti Hetet
18.Luke Tagi
19.Temo Mayanavanua
20.Kitione Kamikamica
21.Peni Matawalu
22.Setareki Tamanivalu
23.Josua Tuisova