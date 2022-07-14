Flying Fijians make eight changes

Ben Volavola will start against Samoa.[Pic:Fiji Rugby-Facebook]

The Vodafone Flying Fijians have made eight changes and a few positional shifts for their showdown with Manua Samoa in their last Pacific Nations Cup match in Lautoka.

Eroni Mawi gets his first start at loosehead and will combine with regular starters Sam Matavesi at hooker and Manasa Saulo.

Tevita Ratuva comes back into the starting 15 and will lock up with Apisalome Ratuniyarawa.

Isoa Nasilasila moves to flanker partnering with the impressive Rusiate Nasove while Albert Tuisue remains at number eight.

In the backline, Frank Lomani will pair up with Ben Volavola while there’s a new midfield combination of captain Waisea Nayacalevu and Vilimoni Botitu.

Vinaya Habosi gets his third start at left wing with Jiuta Wainiqolo on the right and France-based Setareki Tuicuvu will be at fullback.

Levani Botia has not been named in the match day squad.

Fiji hosts Samoa at 3:30pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka and in the first match, Tonga faces Australia A at 12pm.

Both games will air LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.

Flying Fijians Lineup:

1.Eroni Mawi

2:Sam Matavesi

3.Manasa Saulo

4.Apisalome Ratuniyarawa

5.Tevita Ratuva

6.Isoa Nasilasila

7.Rusiate Nasove

8.Albert Tuisue

9.Frank Lomani

10.Ben Volavola

11.Vinaya Habosi

12.Vilimoni Botitu

13.Waisea Nayacalevu

14.Jiuta Wainiqolo

15.Setareki Tuicuvu

Reserves

16.Tevita Ikanivere

17.Haereiti Hetet

18.Luke Tagi

19.Temo Mayanavanua

20.Kitione Kamikamica

21.Peni Matawalu

22.Setareki Tamanivalu

23.Josua Tuisova