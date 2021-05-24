Flying Fijians inspire team in Japan

The Flying Fijians impressive performance last week also inspired a group of men ready for another battle in Japan.

Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber says the players were really touched by what the national side did in the first Test.

“You know lifts spirits of every Fijian around the world, the boys were jumping out of their sits here watching it and that’s sort of motivates and creates an energy about these boys and they want to do their part for the country as well.”

Article continues after advertisement

Baber also says Semi Radradra is another inspirational figure in the squad.

Look who is in the mix with our Men’s 7s team in Oita. @radradra_semi #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/dq2YbuAC69 — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) July 11, 2021

Earlier this week Asaeli Tuivuaka who is known as ‘The Tank’ in the World Series revealed how he never thought he would one day play alongside Radradra.

Tuivuaka said he used to watch the Taveuni man make defenders look ordinary during his NRL days with the Eels and he’s looking forward to playing with him at the Olympics which starts next Friday.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s side will again be cheering tonight for Olympic gold medalist Leone Nakarawa and the Flying Fijians when they take on the All Blacks at 7:05pm in Hamilton today.

You can watch this match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on free-to-air channels FBC TV and FBC Sports.