Flying Fijians go down to Scotland

[Source: Autumn Nations Series / twitter]

The Flying Fijians kicked off their Northern Tour with a 28-12 loss to Scotland at Murrayfield this morning.

Fiji’s points were scored in the first half with tries to winger Setareki Tuicuvu and debutant Ratu Leone Rotuisolia.

Rotuisolia copped a yellow 90 seconds into his Test debut for blocking Ali Price from an offside position.

The hosts who were leading 14-12 at halftime struggled to get any fluency into their game, but tries from Duhan van der Merwe and Ben White lifted the home crowd who are still disappointed after last weekend’s agonizing one-point loss to Australia.

Scotland star fullback Stuart Hogg was also sent to the bin, paying the price for a string of infringements from his team.

The Flying Fijians play Ireland next Sunday while Scotland takes on the All Blacks.