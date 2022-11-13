Tuisue sees red in Flying Fijians loss

Action from the Fiji vs Ireland match [Source: Telegraph]

The Flying Fijians had a dream start against Ireland after taking an early lead in the Autumn Nations Series at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The hosts had to fight hard to come from behind for a 35-17 win.

Fiji took an early lead when Kalaveti Ravouvou finished a sweeping move for a try in the 4th minute.

Ireland hit back with two tries from Nick Timoney and a third from Robert Baloucoune to take a 21-10 half-time lead.

Fiji was reduced to 14 men early in the second half when Albert Tuisue was sent off for a dangerous high tackle on Joey Carbery.

Ireland went on to score two further tries – with Mack Hansen and Cian Healy both crossing – whilst Fiji got a second try through Simione Kuruvoli.