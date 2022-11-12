Flying Fijians focus on three main areas

[Source: FRU/ Facebook]

The Flying Fijians know they will have to do more than what they showed against Scotland in tomorrow’s Test against Ireland.

Head coach Vern Cotter says they are working on three main areas and they need to step things up.

“We want to work on how to carry the ball and how we clean the ball so we can provide it fast. With a fastball we’ll be a better attacking team, we want to improve our defence so this will be a great Test against Ireland.”

Article continues after advertisement

Cotter says their set-piece will also be put to the test and this will help grow their game.

At the same time, he says they will need to keep their discipline in check.

Tomorrow’s match will kick-off at 1 am in Dublin.