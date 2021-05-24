Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Police issue 20 public health infringement notices|Government develops vaccine passports|Moderna vaccines to be rolled out from Monday|Fiji hits another high with cases and six deaths|$25 million dedicated for COVID-19 response|AG to deliver National Budget at 7.30pm|Health Ministry hopes for a continued supportive budget|Single jab not enough|Authorities focus on addressing severe impacts of COVID-19|Swabbing made easier|Hospitalisation and deaths, more concerning than daily spikes|Health workers must be vaccinated|Police begin issuing fines for breaches|Compulsory vaccination for public workers is lawful: Raj|Full compliance for North isolation cases|Moderna vaccines to arrive today|Northern villages implement safety measures|Daily infections cross 1,000 threshold|More screening and swab taken since last update|Daily COVID test average increases|COVID-19 relief measures expected in budget announcement|Pandemic leads to surge in e-commerce|Huge resistance to seeking care|Temporary exemptions for COVID-19 vaccination|PM encouraged by vaccine take-up|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Flying Fijians fall in Hamilton

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 17, 2021 8:52 pm
Leone Nakarawa on attack for Fiji against the All Blacks [Source: Fiji Rugby]

Fiji born Sevuloni Reece scored a hat-trick as the All Blacks put up an improved performance to thrash the Flying Fijians 60-13 in the second test.

Reece ran in three tries in the first 40 minutes.

The Fijians flew off to an electric start and just after four minutes they were up on the scoreboard via a Ben Volavola penalty.

Article continues after advertisement

The national side applied the early pressure and it took the hosts 14 minutes to settle and it was Reece who ran through untouched from a set piece move to score between the sticks.

However, less than two minutes the All Blacks were penalized for an infringement and Volavola stepped up to nail his second penalty goal.

The All Blacks line out didn’t work at times while Johnny Dyer never stepped back at the breakdowns.

Dyer was penalized in the 27th minute 15 metres out from Fiji’s tryline and Richie Mo’unga stepped up to add three points for the Kiwis.

From the restart, New Zealand kicked deep into Fiji territory but fullback Kini Murimurivalu lost the ball forward, and less than a minute after that, Reece ran in for his second try.

Fiji conceded five successive penalties in 10 minutes and was caught off guard again following some quick thinking by Mo’unga resulting in Reece’s third try two minutes from halftime for a 22-6 lead.


[Source: All Blacks]

Skipper Leone Nakarawa was sent off less than five minutes from the break before Andie Savea crashed over for their fourth try in his 50th Test for a 29-6 lead at the breather.

Fiji didn’t quite have the dream start in the second spell when veteran Nemani Nadolo lost the forward close to his tryline and from the resulting scrum, the All Blacks scored through Will Jordan.

The Flying Fijians didn’t give up the fight and managed to score a try pretty similar to Albert Tuisue’s try last weekend. It was loose head prop Peni Ravai who went in even with Nakarawa still in the bin.

Ravai’s try failed to deter the All Blacks after Reiko Ioane exposed the vulnerable Fijians defense from a set-piece scrum.

Fiji’s scrum was tested all night which put the side under all sorts of pressure at times.

Samisoni Taukei’aho who was a late replacement scored on debut for New Zealand for a 48-13 lead with 20 minutes to go.

The breakdown was well looked after by the All Blacks compared to last week.

Ben Volavola had Fijian fans at FMG Stadium in Hamilton when he intercepted the ball and ran away with only the tryline in front of him but he was chased down by Damian McKenzie who caught him half a metre out from the whitewash.

Highlanders flanker Shannon Frizell got on the scoresheet after being on the field for 30 seconds.

Waisea Nayacalevu had a solid game at outside centre while Enriko Buliruarua also had a good hit out in the number 12 jersey.

The Nakarawa captained side tried hard in the last 10 minutes of thr match but just couldn’t break the solid All Blacks defense.

New Zealand had the last say with debutant Taukei’aho diving over for his second try.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.