Flying Fijians fall in Hamilton

Fiji born Sevuloni Reece scored a hat-trick as the All Blacks put up an improved performance to thrash the Flying Fijians 60-13 in the second test.

Reece ran in three tries in the first 40 minutes.

The Fijians flew off to an electric start and just after four minutes they were up on the scoreboard via a Ben Volavola penalty.

The national side applied the early pressure and it took the hosts 14 minutes to settle and it was Reece who ran through untouched from a set piece move to score between the sticks.

However, less than two minutes the All Blacks were penalized for an infringement and Volavola stepped up to nail his second penalty goal.

The All Blacks line out didn’t work at times while Johnny Dyer never stepped back at the breakdowns.

Dyer was penalized in the 27th minute 15 metres out from Fiji’s tryline and Richie Mo’unga stepped up to add three points for the Kiwis.

From the restart, New Zealand kicked deep into Fiji territory but fullback Kini Murimurivalu lost the ball forward, and less than a minute after that, Reece ran in for his second try.

Fiji conceded five successive penalties in 10 minutes and was caught off guard again following some quick thinking by Mo’unga resulting in Reece’s third try two minutes from halftime for a 22-6 lead.



[Source: All Blacks]

Skipper Leone Nakarawa was sent off less than five minutes from the break before Andie Savea crashed over for their fourth try in his 50th Test for a 29-6 lead at the breather.

Fiji didn’t quite have the dream start in the second spell when veteran Nemani Nadolo lost the forward close to his tryline and from the resulting scrum, the All Blacks scored through Will Jordan.

The Flying Fijians didn’t give up the fight and managed to score a try pretty similar to Albert Tuisue’s try last weekend. It was loose head prop Peni Ravai who went in even with Nakarawa still in the bin.

Ravai’s try failed to deter the All Blacks after Reiko Ioane exposed the vulnerable Fijians defense from a set-piece scrum.

Fiji’s scrum was tested all night which put the side under all sorts of pressure at times.

Samisoni Taukei’aho who was a late replacement scored on debut for New Zealand for a 48-13 lead with 20 minutes to go.

The breakdown was well looked after by the All Blacks compared to last week.

Ben Volavola had Fijian fans at FMG Stadium in Hamilton when he intercepted the ball and ran away with only the tryline in front of him but he was chased down by Damian McKenzie who caught him half a metre out from the whitewash.

Highlanders flanker Shannon Frizell got on the scoresheet after being on the field for 30 seconds.

Waisea Nayacalevu had a solid game at outside centre while Enriko Buliruarua also had a good hit out in the number 12 jersey.

The Nakarawa captained side tried hard in the last 10 minutes of thr match but just couldn’t break the solid All Blacks defense.

New Zealand had the last say with debutant Taukei’aho diving over for his second try.