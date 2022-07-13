Flying Fijians expect an uphill battle against Samoa

[File Photo]

The Flying Fijians are fully aware that their match against Manu Samoa will be an uphill battle as it could be the Pacific Nations Cup decider.

Samoa is currently top of the table with two wins while Fiji and Australia A have a win each.

Fijian flyer Vinaya Habosi says they have a tough task at hand but they will do all they can to try and get a win.

“Training has been intense as we know Samoa will be very physical but we will be ready.”

The “Bossman” says he is enjoying his journey so far and to be part of the team still feels a bit unreal as not too long ago he was playing for Namosi in the Skipper Cup.

The 22 year old was in the thick of things during their training run at the International School Nadi ground yesterday and is expected to make the match day team.

Fiji host Samoa at 3.30pm this Saturday at Churchill Park.

The first game between Tonga and Australia A will kick off at 12pm.

You can watch both games LIVE on FBC Sports channel.