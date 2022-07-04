Flying Fijians determined to do better

A few mistakes have been pointed out by Vodafone Flying Fijians head coach Vern Cotter as the side starts fresh preparations.

Fiji will be facing Australia A on Saturday, and Cotter is determined work on their weak areas.

He says maintaining control throughout the game is still an area of concern for the Fijian side.

Article continues after advertisement

“Quickly switch to Australia A but we need to be more accurate I think we’ve probably threw some balls away that we could’ve controlled better, have more control of the game instead of giving away more penalties there’s things like that we need to work on.”

Captain Waisea Nayacalevu acknowledged the need to relook at the teams’ discipline.

“We did some mistake on the field and we’ll learn from there and we’ll take it to Australia next week especially our discipline and our offside, in the rocks as well.”

Fiji will meet Australia A for the second round of the Pacific Nations Cup on Saturday at 3.30pm while Tonga face Samoa at 12pm.

Both matches will be played at Churchill Park in Lautoka.