Flying Fijians confirmed for Autumn Nations Cup

It’s now official, the Flying Fijians will play in a landmark Autumn Nations Cup in November as announced today by Six Nations Rugby.

Fiji is in pool B with France, Scotland and Italy while group A include England, Ireland ,Wales and Georgia.

The tournament will be held over four weekends between November 13th and December 6th.

Article continues after advertisement

The Flying Fijians will start their campaign in the second week of the tournament against France on 15th November, before playing Italy on the 21st and the last match against Scotland at Murrayfield on the 28th of November.

Based on the pool rankings in the final weekend, each team will face off in a cross over final against their equivalent placing in the opposite pool.

This could see Fiji meet England at Twickenham if performances go their way.

Head coach Vern Cotter will announce his squad in coming weeks with the Flying Fijians tentatively planned to assemble in France around October 25th.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says after the last few weeks of negotiations, they are thrilled to be invited to compete in this landmark competition.

He adds they couldn’t have hoped for a more exciting way to embark on a fresh journey for the Flying Fijians under Head Coach Cotter than the chance to play in this Autumn Nations Cup.

The newly created tournament will replace the traditional international autumn window for 2020.