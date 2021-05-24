Home

Rugby

Flying Fijians coach in the country

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 18, 2022 12:33 pm
Flying Fijians coach Vern Cotter [left] at the FRU Mini 7s tournament.

Flying Fijians coach Vern Cotter is in the country for the first time since he was appointed two years ago.

Cotter was appointed in 2020 however he could not come over to Fiji due to the pandemic.

Speaking to FBC Sports in Lautoka today, Cotter says he is happy to be in the country and he has a lot of work ahead of him.

Article continues after advertisement

Cotter was also at the FRU Mini 7s tournament.

“First time, foot on the ground getting a feel for the country and the people and it’s being great, really enjoying it and absorbing it. Nice to come to this tournament and watch a bit of rugby first off.”

The former Scotland coach says he will be in the country for 10 days before jetting over to Australia to meet the Fiji Drua side.

During his time in Fiji, Cotter is expected to meet Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Fiji Rugby CEO John O’Connor.

Vern Cotter is on a three-year contract.

Cotter arrives in time for the first round of the Skipper Cup which starts tomorrow.

Naitasiri will play Namosi in a Farebrother challenge match at Naluwai ground while Northland hosts Rewa at Gtaward Park in Korovou.

In other games, Suva takes on Nadi at the ANZ Stadium while Nadroga play Tailevu Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

All games starts at 3pm.

