Rugby

Flying Fijians coach impressed with Nadroga pack

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 22, 2022 12:47 pm
Action from the Nadroga vs Tailevu match [Source: Fiji Rugby]

Flying Fijians head coach Vern Cotter is impressed with the Nadroga team in the Skipper Cup competition.

Over the weekend, Cotter had the opportunity to watch the match between Nadroga and Tailevu.

He says despite the unfavorable weather the game was played with great spirit.

Article continues after advertisement

Cotter says the reason Nadroga impressed him is because of the young players it fielded who showed great talent and perseverance.

“They were making passes in those conditions, they were looking for space, keeping with them the game. So I was impressed with them and I thought they had a good scrum, they put the opposition team under pressure so from what I saw last week in the skipper cup, I can see younger players coming through like in this game and intentions of play to move the ball, create space and let the ball work”.

Cotter adds he is looking forward to more Skipper rugby matches as he hopes to start scouting players locally.

Nadroga will be playing Naitasiri this weekend at Naluwai ground.

Suva hosts Tailevu at Albert Park, Northland faces Nadi at Prince Charles Park and Rewa meets Namosi at Thompson Park in the second Skipper Cup round this weekend.

