Flying Fijians bond has never been stronger says captain

The bond in the Vodafone Flying Fijians has never been stronger according to captain Waisea Nayacalevu.

The 31-year-old has been tasked to lead the Flying Fijians again this week, against the mighty Wales team.

Nayacalevu says though there is a lack of depth in the team, the players have been reminded to work together.

He is also impressed with how some of the young players in the squad have stepped to the plate.

“We know there is not a lot of depth in the team. But we are working together as a team to cover for the places that are still yet to be filled since some of the players could not make it.”

Wales will host Fiji in Cardiff, and the match will kick off at 3.15am on Monday.