Flying Fijians assistant coach set to join All Blacks

Flying Fijians assistant coach Jason Ryan will join the All Blacks coaching staff.

New Zealand rugby in a release states that the All Blacks have agreed to terms with the Crusaders and Fijians forward’s coach Ryan.

He will join the team at their camp in Wellington next week.

All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster says Ryan is a proven performer with vast experience at international level which has been witnessed by the impact he has made on the Fiji forwards.

Foster announced forwards coach John Plumtree and backs coach Brad Mooar have parted ways with the group.

Former Ireland Head Coach Joe Schmidt now formally starts his role as an independent All Blacks selector.

In addition to that, Schmidt has a key analysis role and will work with Foster on overall strategy and attack play.