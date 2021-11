Flying Fijians and Spain clash live on FBC Sports

There’s good news for rugby fans in the country as you can watch the Vodafone Flying Fijians and Spain match LIVE.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has today confirmed that the match will air LIVE on its FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform on Sunday at 3am.

Waisea Nayacalevu will captain Fiji in their first Northern Tour Test on Sunday.

Hear from Vodafone Flying Fijians Coach Gareth Baber about his plans for the match against Spain. pic.twitter.com/k1AtbmSfis — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) November 5, 2021

Five debutants have been named for the Test which includes Olympians Aminiasi Tuimaba, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Vilimoni Botitu, Masivesi Dakuwaqa and 20-year-old promising hooker Henry Spring of Stade Francais in France.

📸 Business time in Spain. Game Day nearing for Vodafone Flying Fijians. 🇫🇯 V 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/AqvcHbvQij — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) November 4, 2021

Experienced players in the matchday-23 are Mesake Doge, Leone Nakarawa, Nikola Matawalu, Apisalome Ratuniyarawa, Viliame Mata and Eroni Sau.



[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Flying Fijians squad vs Spain:

1. Eroni Mawi

2. Sam Matavesi

3. Mesake Doge

4. Tevita Ratuva

5. Temo Mayanavanua

6. Leone Nakarawa

7. Mesulame Kunavula

8. Albert Tuisue

9. Nikola Matawalu

10. Ben Volavola

11. Aminiasi Tuimaba

12. Vilimoni Botitu

13. Waisea Nayacalevu {c}

14. Jiuta Wainiqolo

15. Setarki Tuicuvu

Reserves

16. Henry Spring

17. Peni Ravi

18. Leeroy Atalifo

19. Api Ratuniyarawa

20. Viliame Mata

21. Masivesi Dakuwaqa

22. Josua Tuisova

23. Eroni Sau