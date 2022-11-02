Flying Fijians after emergency passport for Tela

Teti Tela.

There’s still hope in the Flying Fijians camp that their fly-half Teti Tela will join them.

Head Coach Vern Cotter earlier said that Tela lost his passport and was not able to travel with the squad.

However, this afternoon there’s confirmation that the team management is trying to arrange an emergency passport for the first five.

Coach Cotter has brought in Ben Volavola to replace Tela.

If all goes according to plan then Teti Tela is expected to join the team either tonight or tomorrow.

Cotter adds it’s great to have Viliame Mata, Kini Murimurivalu and Johnny Dyer back in the squad.

The Flying Fijians take on Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday at 12am.