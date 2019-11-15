Flying Fijians prop Tawake to start for Naitasiri

The Naitasiri rugby side has named a solid front row for today’s clash against Suva in the Skipper Cup competition.

The Highlanders have included Flying Fijians props Samuela Tawake and Joeli Veitayaki with former Flying Fijian Seremaia Naureure at hooker.

Tawake made his debut for the Flying Fijians against the Barbarians last year.

Article continues after advertisement

The 23-year-old from Vuma village in Ovalau recently signed for Rugby United New York club in USA where he will join Fiji 7s rep Apenisa Cakaubalavu.

Tawake has been living in New Zealand for the past six years and was selected in the Fiji Under 20 squad for the 2014 Junior World Championship at the age of 18 before being called up to the Fiji Warriors squad in 2018.

Another notable name in the Naitasiri lineup is Douglas Daveta who is the younger brother of Nadroga fly-half and former Fiji 7s rep Jiuta Lutumailagi.

Daveta replaces Tuidraki Samusamuvodre at fly-half.

19-year-old Vuate Karawalevu will be at fullback for Naitasiri.

Suva will host the Highlanders at 6pm today at the ANZ Stadium.

Another game today will be at 5:30pm where Nadi play Nadroga at Prince Charles Park.

Tomorrow, Yasawa meet Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm and Namosi host Lautoka at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the Namosi/Lautoka clash LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

The live commentary will air on Radio Fiji One and Bula FM.

Naitasiri line-up:

1. Joeli Veitayaki

2. Seremaia Naureure

3. Samuela Tawake

4. Apisai Vakatawa

5. Temo Raibevu

6. Esikia Macu

7. Tomasi Naiduki

8. Sireli Kaloucava

9. Jone Navuso

10. Douglas Daveta

11. Saula Naicori

12. Lepani Tuivanuavou

13. Epeli Ratabacaca

14. Veramu Dikidikilati

15. Vuate Karawalevu

Reserves:

16. Jone Tokomalua

17. Joe Qaduadua

18. Immanuel Naciva

19. Christopher Minimbi

20. Anasa Qaranivalu

21. Viliame Matai

22. Baleca Raulo

23. Kini Douglas