Flying Fijians next for Drua players

[File Photo]

While the Super Rugby season has ended, next on some of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s agenda is joining the Flying Fijians.

Head Coach, Mick Byrne says they break camp for a few weeks and will reunite in the second week of July.

There are a few players Byrne has in mind that he thinks will go on to don the national jumper.

“We’d like to think that players have done enough to be included in the Flying Fijians, that would be awesome for them and we have got our reviews immediately and we are finish the season off at the end of the week.”

The Drua finished off the debut Super Rugby Pacific season with two wins, and many are saying it is not a bad start for the newcomer.