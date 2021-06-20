Home

Rugby

Flying Fijian keeping their guard up

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 26, 2021 4:27 pm

The Flying Fijians are ready for anything the All Blacks will throw at them for the upcoming test on the 17th of next month.

Though New Zealand will be missing out on three of its key midfield players, this doesn’t mean Fiji should let its guards down.

Crusaders centre Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, and Anton Lienert-Brown have all been ruled out for next week’s clash against Tonga.

Article continues after advertisement

This has left Coach Ian Foster digging deep to find suitable replacements.

Fiji Rugby Union Higher-Performance Unit Manager Simon Rawalui says they aware of the challenge ahead.

“Any All Black team is going to be a great all-Black team full of depth and full of talent. We are under no illusion on how big the challenge is and we are up for the challenge and we accepted the challenge coming in it’s going to be a different preparation for us.”

With a week to the first test match against Tonga, the All Blacks are tying up any loose ends before the historical matches.

