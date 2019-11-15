Flying Fijian boosted by World Rugby assistance

Fiji and Georgia’s participation in the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup has been boosted by support from World Rugby.

The two nations 15s programmes have benefitted from significant World Rugby support and investment.

About $9 million of financial support has been provided in 2020 as part of World Rugby’s strategy to increase the competitiveness of the international game.

The investment has been used to pay for travel, the cost of staging France-based training camps and COVID-19 support measures, as well as bringing in specialist coaching support staff as Fiji and Georgia look to build on their recent Rugby World Cup successes.

World Rugby’s General Manager for High Performance they see the Autumn Nations Cup as vital in the development of Fiji and Georgia as future high-performing teams at a Rugby World Cup.

Horne adds Fiji and Georgia, along with Japan and Uruguay, are the standout emerging nations and have continued to improve over the last cycle.

Thanks to World Rugby funding, Vern Cotter has been able to assemble a world-class coaching support team as he prepares for his first match in charge of the Flying Fijians, against Scotland next weekend.