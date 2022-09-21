Fleming joins Drua as forwards coach

Experienced mentor and selector, Greg Fleming has joined the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua as its forwards coach.

The 48-year-old will join the Drua in the October pre-season window and will bolster the coaching staff led by Mick Byrne.

Fleming has been involved in rugby for 16 years having a hand in player development and coaching.

He served as the forwards and defense coach for Manawatu Turbos in the NPC and the Mitre 10, was part of the New Zealand Under-20 selectors and scrum coach.

Fleming was also the forwards coach for Japan club, NTT DOCOMO Red Hurricanes and a development officer for Hawkes Bay from 2006 to 2010.

Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says his inclusion will help take the Drua and its forwards to the next level.

Head coach Byrne says Fleming brings a high level of expertise and his experience will serve well in the Drua’s growth as professional athletes.