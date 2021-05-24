Flegler, Tevaga out for two weeks

Broncos forward Thomas Flegler will miss the next two NRL matches.

This is after he was charged with three separate offences in his side’s round 4 loss to the New Zealand Warriors.

Flegler will be sidelined for two weeks after accepting the early guilty plea on a Grade 3 Dangerous Contact charge.

This is the same offence for which Warriors utility forward Jazz Tevaga is charged and sees him sit on the sideline for the next two weeks.

Warriors take on the Cowboys on Friday at 8pm while the Broncos face the Roosters at 9.55pm.

You can watch the Wests Tigers vs Sharks match live on Sunday at 6pm on FBC Sports.

