Five-week suspension for Daugunu

Fiji born Reds winger Filipo Daugunu will not be able to play until round five of the Super Rugby season.

This is after he was hit with a five-week suspension for a tip tackle late in last week’s pre-season match against the Rebels.

The flying winger, who scored five tries in the Reds’ drubbing of Melbourne last week, will miss the team’s opening round and a crucial trip to South Africa and Argentina, before becoming available for their round five clash against the Sharks at Suncorp Stadium.

It could have been worse for the Reds though, with Daugunu receiving a 50 percent reduction in the penalty due to his early guilty plea and remorse.

Daugunu appeared via video link before a judicial officer in Sydney yesterday after being issued with a red card during his team’s pre-season match last week.

He was judged to have committed a mid-range breach, an offence which carries a 10-week suspension. But he received the full reduction available under World Rugby regulations, giving some relief to the Reds.

Daugunu signed a four-year contract extension with the Reds late last year, with a top-up component from Rugby Australia after he met residency conditions that would allow him to qualify for the Wallabies.

The decision looked to be vindicated given his form but his suspension will open the door for former Wallaby and Brumbies recruit Henry Speight to nail down a starting spot for the Reds.

While his finishing ability is unquestioned, Daugunu’s defensive decisions and tackling style is likely to come under scrutiny if he is to return and lock down a permanent wing spot.

The Reds will take on the Brumbies at 8:15pm next Friday in their opening 2020 Super Rugby match.

(Source:rugby.com.au)