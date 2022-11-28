Five new players for Drua

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has announced its 38-member roster for the 2023 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season with five new players.

They include Elia Canakaivata, Iosefo Masi, Emosi Tuqiri, Nadroga inside center Michael Naitokani and Mesake Doge.

16 players were selected for the Flying Fijians squad in 2022, with six of them making their debut.

The 2023 Drua squad features 15 Flying Fijians and Head Coach Mick Byrne says they’re impressed with the development of the current squad during the off-season.

He adds they’ve added a couple of new faces and they have been training well.

The club also farewell a number of players from its inaugural season and thanked them for their contributions to the team.

Players who are no longer part of the squad are Nemani Nagusa, Baden Kerr, Kitione Ratu, Onisi Ratave, Manasa Saulo, Jona Mataciwa, Viliame Rarasea, and Leone Nawai.

The Drua opens their 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season against Moana Pasifika on Saturday, February 25 at Mount Smart Stadium, in Auckland, New Zealand.

Their first home match in Fiji will be against defending champions, the Crusaders, on 11 March.

[Source: Fijian Drua]