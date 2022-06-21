Fittler makes changes for must-win match

[Source: Fox Sports]

New South Wales Blues coach Brad Fittler has recalled a couple of familiar faces and handed debuts to Matt Burton and Siosifa Talakai as they look to square things up in Perth.

Manly warhorse Jake Trbojevic and Rooster Angus Crichton are back in the fold with an eye to curbing the Maroons’ dominance around the ruck, while Burton’s towering bombs offer a second kicking option to relieve pressure on key playmaker Nathan Cleary.

For the Maroons, the loss of Xavier Coates and Reuben Cotter to injury sees in-form Cowboy Murray Taulagi come in on the wing for his Origin debut and Rabbitohs hardman Jai Arrow recalled to the squad after missing Game Three last year for disciplinary reasons.

The two will face off on Sunday at 9.50pm.