Rugby

Fit and confidence Drua can upset anyone: Jason Ryan

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 9, 2022 6:36 am
[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Flying Fijians and Crusaders’ assistant coach Jason Ryan is thrilled with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s comeback win over the Melbourne Rebels last week.

Speaking to Radio New Zealand, Ryan says it’s really good and he was really thrilled for the Drua.

He says some of the players are pretty close to his heart, and he’s been involved with them in the national team.

Article continues after advertisement

Ryan adds he has been keeping a close eye on those players and talking to Coach Mick Byrne and his assistant Glen Jackson with how they’re tracking.

He believes they’ll get better and says when Fijians get fit and have a bit of belief, they can upset anyone.

Both our Fijian and Fijiana Drua will play Queensland Reds at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.

The Fijiana plays ta 6pm and Fijian Drua at 8:45pm. Both games will air LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel.

