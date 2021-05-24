First World Rugby educator course for the North

A course that will increase the capacity of World Rugby accredited trainers for coaches, match officials, and first aiders is being held in the Northern Division.

Facilitated and moderated by World Rugby Regional Training Manager in Oceania Talemo Waqa, the World Rugby Educators Course is part of Fiji Rugby Union’s efforts to generate more talents in this field.

Waqa says the aim of having the Educators Course in the North is to increase the workforce for Vanua Levu, Taveuni, Qamea, Laucala, Rabi and Kioa.

In the Northern Division, there are currently only two coach educators, one match official educator, one First Aid educator and one Strength and Conditioning Coach educator.

“Vanua Levu, Taveuni, Qamea, Laucala, Rabi and Kioa are part of what we call Region 1. It’s a massive area, so we need more educators to be trained for this region.”

After becoming an Educator, participants can run Level 1 courses in coaching, match officiating and strength and conditioning.

The next stage is Trainer, those who can facilitate and run level 2 courses and assess Level 2 coaches.

The highest level is Master Trainer and Waqa is currently the only master trainer in Fiji.

“My role here in Oceania is to upkeep the standard. I just don’t validate the training, I moderate the training making sure a coach educator in Fiji, here in Labasa is the same coach educator that can deliver in Australia, New Zealand and all over the world. It’s a world rugby accreditation.”

10 participants are taking part in the course, three from Macuata Rugby, a secondary school coach, a community coach, a couple of first aiders and several sports development officers.