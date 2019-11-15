First training run with Wallabies done for Vunivalu

Former Fiji Bati winger Suliasi Vunivalu has had his first training run with the Wallabies.

The first picture of Vunivalu in camp has emerged with many fans taking to social media and sharing the 2020 Melbourne Storm NRL premiership winner in his Wallabies training outfit.

The former Lelean Memorial School student has not even played a rugby match for the Reds but is already in the Wallabies setup.

While Vunivalu’s call-up will surprise many, he is extremely unlikely to feature in the Wallabies’ final two Tests of the year.

According to RUGBY.com, Australia’s Head Coach Dave Rennie wants to see his new winger in the flesh so that he can see him in close quarters and upskill him as quick as possible before the Vunivalu joins the Reds.

It’s the same method of introduction that Michael Cheika used in 2016 when he took Marika Koroibete on the Wallabies’ end of season tour to Europe.

Unlike Koroibete though, who only played two seasons of rugby before being scouted to join the NRL, Vunivalu has a long history in rugby well before being signed by the Storm.

During his five-year career at the Storm, Vunivalu scored 86 tries.