First Super League win for Suva
March 20, 2022 1:00 pm
Suva has secured its first win in the Digicel Women's Super League after beating Rewa 1-nil today at ANZ Stadium.
After a goalless first half, both teams were determined for a good second half outing.
The hosts looked better in the second half with captain Litiana Bolaivanua leading the way.
A few minutes into the second spell, Suva was awarded a penalty which Bolaivanua converted.
Rewa had a few scoring opportunities but failed to capitalize as Suva hung on until the end.
