Full Coverage
Rugby

First Super League win for Suva

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 20, 2022 1:00 pm
Suva has secured its first win in the Digicel Women's Super League after beating Rewa 1-nil today at ANZ Stadium.

Suva has secured its first win in the Digicel Women’s Super League after beating Rewa 1-nil today at ANZ Stadium.

After a goalless first half, both teams were determined for a good second half outing.

The hosts looked better in the second half with captain Litiana Bolaivanua leading the way.

A few minutes into the second spell, Suva was awarded a penalty which Bolaivanua converted.

Rewa had a few scoring opportunities but failed to capitalize as Suva hung on until the end.

