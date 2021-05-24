First start for Uru in 2022

Former Fiji Under-20 rugby captain Serupepeli Uru will start for the first time in Super Rugby Pacific for Queensland Reds.

Uru has been named to start at blindside flanker against the Western Force tonight.

The 2015 RKS Deans winning lock forward will run on alongside Fraser McReight and Harry Wilson.

Fiji born Wallabies winger Filipo Daugunu has been rested for the Reds.

The Reds takes on the the Force at 11pm tonight.

In other games, our Swire Shipping Fijian Drua faces Rebels at 8:45pm while Moana Pasifika kicks off round three with the Crusaders at 6:05 pm.

Three games will be played tomorrow starting with the Blues and Chiefs at 3:35 pm followed by the Hurricanes and Highlanders at 6:05 pm before Brumbies face Waratahs at 8:45 pm.