First start for Tamanivalu

Seta Tamanivalu during their training session earlier today at Albert Park.

Former All Blacks center Seta Tamanivalu will make his first start for the Vodafone Flying Fijians on Saturday.

Tamanivalu has been named to start at center and forms a new but experienced midfield partnership with captain Levani Botia.

Botia says Tamanivalu is a great addition to the side.

“I’ve played against him during the club zone in France but for me to stay beside him, he’s one of the great players. He’s played backs as well so yeah we’re trying to use him as well, he’s big and massive”

The 30 year old Tamanivalu is one of six changes in the starting lineup to face Australia A in round two of the Pacific Nations Cup.

Other new inclusions in the starting 15 include Sam Matavesi at hooker, Apisalome Ratuniyarawa replacing Tevita Ratuva, Josua Tuisova comes in for Jiuta Wainiqolo and Manasa Mataele slots in at fullback in place of Setareki Tuicuvu.

Retaining their spots are Haereiti Hetet, Manasa Saulo, loose forward trio of Mesulame Kunavula, Rusiate Nasove and Albert Tuisue, Frank Lomani, Teti Tela and Vinaya Habosi.

Six players on the bench will get their first PNC run as well with the likes of Mesulame Dolokto, Eroni Mawi, Mesake Doge, Temo Mayanavanua, Vilimoni Botitu and Ben Volavola.

Peni Matawalu and Kitione Kamikamica are also on the reserves.

Fiji takes on Australia A at 3:30pm on Saturday Churchill Park in Lautoka.

In the first match at 12pm, Samoa faces Tonga and you can watch both games LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

Flying Fijians Lineup:



[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]