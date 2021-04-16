First start for Naisarani in 2021

Fiji born former Wallabies number eight Isi Naisarani will get his first start of the Super Rugby AU season for the Rebels against the Waratahs on Saturday.

The Rebels who are fourth on the standings with 12 points are hoping to leap-frog third placed Force into the finals.

Naisarani isn’t ready for his Super Rugby AU season to be over and vowed to do all he can to see Melbourne into the finals with a win over the Waratahs.

The former Ratu Kadavulevu School student has been named in the starting side.

He made his return from off-season knee surgery last week from the bench.

😤 Saturday on our minds. pic.twitter.com/nDm5XFFstg — Melbourne Rebels (@MelbourneRebels) April 21, 2021

Speaking to RUGBY.com, Naisarani says he’s excited to be back in the starting side after a frustrating 12 months, also suffering a serious hamstring injury last year.

The Waratahs host the Rebels at 9:45pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Reds play the Force at 9:45pm.