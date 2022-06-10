First start for Kalounivale

[Source: Black Ferns/ Facebook]

Fiji- born Waikato prop Tanya Kalounivale will make her first start for the Black Ferns against Canada in the Pacific Four Series.

The 23-year-old former Suva Grammar School student has been promoted to the starting side after a powerful performance off the bench last weekend.

Two more players are in line for a Black Ferns debut this weekend with Amy du Plessis starting at centre, and 18-year-old Sylvia Brunt poised to debut from the bench.

Article continues after advertisement

Black Ferns Director of Rugby Wayne Smith says the changes this week are in line with ensuring all players in the 32-strong squad have the opportunity to impress.

The side faces Canada at 2.45pm on Sunday.